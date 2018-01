MCNEIL RETIRES AS DISTRICT COURT ADMINISTRATOR

A WELL KNOWN FACE AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE HAS RETIRED AFTER A 35 YEAR CAREER.

LEESA MCNEIL, THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF IOWA, SPENT HER LAST DAY ON THE JOB WEDNESDAY,

THE ABERDEEN, SOUTH DAKOTA NATIVE SAYS SHE FOUND HER CAREER PATH WHILE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA:

MCNEIL FIRST WORKED IN BALTIMORE AFTER GETTING HER MASTERS DEGREE, THEN SAGINAW, MICHIGAN BEFORE COMING TO SIOUX CITY TO BE CLOSER TO HOME.

SHE’S SEEN A LOT OF CHANGES IN HOW IOWA’S JUDICIAL SYSTEM OPERATES IN THAT TIME:

THOSE CHANGES HAVE ALSO INCLUDED A BUDGET CRUNCH THAT HAS LIMITED THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE NOW WORKING IN IOWA’S COURT SYSTEM:

MCNEIL SAYS SHE WILL LOOK FORWARD TO NOT HAVING HER ALARM CLOCK GO OFF AT 5:30 EVERY MORNING TO START HER DAY.

SHE ALSO PLANS TO TRACE HER FAMILY HISTORY WHICH COULD LEAD TO A NEW ACTIVITY:

MCNEIL AND HER HUSBAND WILL ALSO SPEND MORE TIME IN GARDENING AND PRAIRIE PRESERVATION, VISITING THEIR GRANDCHILDREN AND HELPING THE STARS RIDING PROGRAM.