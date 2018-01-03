KASS TO AGAIN HEAD PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISORS

Plymouth County’s Board of Supervisors has re-elected Don Kass of rural Remsen as the chairman for the county governing board.

Craig Anderson of rural Merrill, was re-elected as the vice chairman for the county board at their first meeting of the year on Tuesday.

The Plymouth Supervisors were also given an update regarding the proposed renovation project of the the county courthouse.

Kass says an estimate is not yet being released to the public, as it could affect the construction bids.

The supervisors hope the renovation project will get started by early April, with a completion date of early August.