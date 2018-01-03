JACKLEY LAYS OUT SOUTH DAKOTA PRIORITIES

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has unveiled his priorities for the 2018 legislative session, proposing harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing.

Jackley announced his legislative package on Wednesday for the session that starts next week and ends in late March.

He says the tougher consequences for meth dealing would send a message that the distribution of the drug in South Dakota is “off limits.”

The proposals would also require disclosure of data breaches to affected state residents, clarify sex offender registration requirements and enact stronger penalties for drug dealers whose product kills another person.

Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are competing in the Republican primary to succeed GOP Governor Dennis Daugaard, who can’t run again because of term limits.

State Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton has also entered the 2018 race.