BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY TO RENOVATE SIEBENS FACILITIES

The Buena Vista University Board of Trustees has officially approved a $15.1 million renovation of the Harold Siebens School of Business and Siebens Forum.

The renovation will include a more up-to-date dining area, providing space for students to eat and study for longer periods of time.

There will also be a new elevator in the east entrance.

An area dedicated to external group meetings and conference space is being contemplated for the second phase of the project along with a renovated retail space for the campus bookstore.

Construction is scheduled to start this May at the Storm Lake campus with a tentative completion date of December of 2018.