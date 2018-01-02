Luka Garza Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa forward Luka Garza was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Garza (6-foot-11, 235 pounds) led Iowa to its season-best fifth straight win in a convincing 98-75 triumph over Northern Illinois on Dec. 29, in Iowa City.

Garza posted personal bests in scoring (25), 3-pointers made (3), and blocked shots (5), while also grabbing a game-best seven rebounds in only 16 minutes of action. The native of Washington, D.C., made all eight of his field goal attempts, including all three 3-pointers, and was 6-of-8 from the foul line.

Tuesday marked the second time this season that Garza earned the Big Ten weekly freshman accolade (Nov. 13).