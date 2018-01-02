Kalin Named to MVC 25-Year Anniversary Team

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The 2017-18 season is a landmark one for the Missouri Valley Conference and for women’s sports. To help celebrate the 45th anniversary of Title IX and the 25th anniversary of women’s sports, the Valley is naming 25-Year Anniversary Teams for each of the Valley’s sponsored women’s sports.

UNI’s Jacqui Kalin (2007-13) was one of 10 members selected to the MVC Women’s Basketball 25-Year Team on Tuesday. Kalin was a two-time MVC Player of the Year (2010-11; 2012-13), while winning MVC Freshman of the Year (2007-08) and MVC Defensive Player of the Year (2010-11) honors before becoming an All-American (2012-13) in her final season at UNI.

“Jacqui Kalin was a leader from her first day on campus until her last,” head coach Tanya Warren said. “When she spoke everyone listened, including myself. She was an amazing student of the game and had the uncanny ability to make those around her better with her competitiveness, work ethic and attention to detail.”

Overall, Kalin is UNI’s all-time points leader after scoring 2,081 for her career. Kalin is also the career record-holder for most 3-pointers made (265), 3-pointers attempted (778) free throw percentage (.920), free throws made (484), free throws attempted (526), assists (491), games played (136), games started (136) and minutes (4,352) at UNI. In the MVC, Kalin ranks eighth all-time for points scored.

Team composition for each sport has been determined by a 25-person committee (two representatives from each MVC institution and a panel of five voters from the Conference office). The team composition includes years in which league teams competed under the MVC umbrella during the past 25 years (1992-2017) and does not include competition from the current season.

The Missouri Valley Conference was founded in 1907 and is the nation’s second oldest Division I athletics conference. Women’s sports were incorporated into the MVC in 1992, having previously competed under the Gateway Conference banner from 1982-92. In August 2017, the Conference announced its 2018 Hall of Fame Class, which featured three women (in the six-person class). A total of 22 women’s athletes, coaches and pioneers have been honored by the MVC as part of the Hall.

For women’s basketball, a total of 49 student-athletes were nominated, and the voting panel determined a ‘Top 10’ from a list of 25 finalists. Those top 10 honorees are listed below, and the top vote-getter is denoted.

Women’s Basketball (sponsorship from 1992-2017): 12 different institutions have sponsored women’s basketball in the Conference during the past 25 years, including: Bradley (1992-present); Creighton (1992-2013); Drake (1992-present); Evansville (1994-present); Illinois State (1992-present); Indiana State (1992-present); Loyola (2013-present); Missouri State (1992-present); Northern Iowa (1992-present); Southern Illinois (1992-present) and Wichita State (1992- 2017). Valparaiso also competes in women’s basketball. Valpo joined the Conference for the 2017-18 season.

MVC Women’s Basketball 25-Year Team

Student-Athlete, School (Years) – Accolades

Carla Bennett, Drake (1999-03) – 4-time All-MVC, MVC Freshman of the Year, MVC Tourney MVP, 2001 All-American

Tricia Wakely, Drake (1992-96) – 2-time All-MVC, MVC Player of the Year, 2-time All-American

Lizzy Wendell, Drake (2013-17) – 4-time All-MVC, Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 2-time MVC all-tourney team, 3rd on MVC all-time scoring list, 2017 All-American

Kristi Cirone, Illinois State (2005-09) – 3-time All-MVC, 3-time Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 2008 MVC Tourney MVP, 5th on MVC all-time scoring list, 2009 All-American

Melanie Boeglin, Indiana State (2002-06) – 4-time All-MVC, Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, 3-time all-tourney team, 2006 All-American

Melody Howard, Missouri State (1991-84) – 3-time All-MVC, Player of the Year, 1994 all-tourney team, 10th on MVC all-time scoring list, 2-time All-American

Kari Koch, Missouri State (2003-06) – 4-time All-MVC, Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 2-time MVC tourney MVP, 7th on MVC all-time scoring list

*Jackie Stiles, Missouri State (1998-01) – 4-time All-MVC, 3-time Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 2-time MVC tourney MVP, MVC all-time leading scorer, 4-time All-American, 2001 National Player of the Year

Jacqui Kalin, UNI (2007-13) – 3-time All-MVC, 2-time Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, 2013 All-American

Alex Harden, Wichita State (2012-15) – 3-time All-MVC, Player of the Year, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, 3-time MVC tourney MVP, 2015 All-American