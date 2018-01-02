DEWITT ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has a new chairman.

Rocky DeWitt was elected as the new chairman by his fellow supervisors at their meeting early Tuesday afternoon.

The first meeting of 2018 began with outgoing chairman Matthew Ung nominating himself for a second consecutive term.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor then nominated DeWitt, who talked about what he would do as chairman:

Ung was voted down 4-1for a second term with his fellow supervisors all voting no.

The board members then voted 4-1 to elect DeWitt, with Ung voting against him.

Keith Radig was elected as vice-chairman of the board.

Earlier Tuesday, Dave Drew took his oath of office for his new term as County Sheriff.