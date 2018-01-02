DEAD BODY FOUND IN S-U-V AFTER SOUTH DAKOTA PURSUIT

An attempted traffic stop New Year’s Day in western South Dakota led to the discovery of a dead body in the suspect’s vehicle.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the South Dakota Highway Patrol tried to stop an eastbound S-U-V on Interstate 90 in Lawrence County for speeding in excess of 100 mph.

The driver failed to stop and a chase ensued from Spearfish to Rapid City, reaching speeds of 118 mph.

Law enforcement successfully spiked the vehicle on I-90 inside of Rapid City where the suspect fled his vehicle on foot, but was quickly captured.

30-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen of Santa Cruz, California, was arrested on charges including OWI and eluding.

Authorities found the body of a dead woman wrapped in a blanket in the rear of the vehicle.

Her age, cause of death and identity have not yet been released.

The Pennington County Clerk of Courts says Lommen’s bond has been set at $2.5 million dollars.