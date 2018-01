CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS SWORN IN TO NEW TERMS IN OFFICE

THE THREE MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WERE EACH SWORN IN TO A NEW FOUR YEAR TERM TUESDAY.

INCUMBENTS PETE GROETKEN AND DAN MOORE ALONG WITH ALEX WATTERS WERE ADMINISTERED THEIR OATH OF OFFICE BY JUDGE JOHN ACKERMAN.

GROETKEN SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO CONTINUE WHAT HE BEGAN DOING IN HIS FIRST TERM:

WATTERS HAD PREVIOUSLY SERVED THE FINAL YEAR OF FORMER COUNCILMAN KEITH RADIG’S TERM IN OFFICE.

ONE OF THE FIRST TASKS FACING THE COUNCIL IS THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR’S BUDGET.

MOORE SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CHALLENGES TO DEAL WITH:

MOORE WAS ALSO NAMED BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT TO CONTINUE SERVING AS MAYOR PRO-TEM TO LEAD COUNCIL MEETINGS IN SCOTT’S ABSENCE AND FILL IN FOR HIM AT SOME PUBLIC EVENTS.