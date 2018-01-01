WILD HILL HONEY OWNERS SAY THANKS TO SIOUXLAND

The owners of a local honey company whose hives and bees were destroyed last week say they will return to business thanks to donations and help provided by many Siouxland residents.

Justin and Tori Engelhardt of Wild Hill Honey posted a message on their Facebook page thanking those who contributed money through Go Fund Me pages.

The couple says the donations combined with equipment they were able to salvage have met their needs.

They say their wish is that this spirit of compassion will be used to help others now and so all fundraisers for Wild Hill Honey are now closed.

Police are continuing their investigation into the vandalism where 50 bee hives and around a half million bees were destroyed.