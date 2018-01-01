UNITY POINT & AMERIGROUP IOWA AGREE TO SHORT TERRM EXTENSION

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup Iowa have agreed to a short term extension of their existing Medicaid Health Plan contract.

Both parties have negotiated and have agreed to extend the original December 31st contract termination date while discussions about the potential of a new contract continue.

A final decision is expected to be made by January 12, 2018.

Individuals covered by the Amerigroup Medicaid plan do not need to make any changes to their doctors or health plan to continue their care with UnityPoint Health at this time.

Formal notice will be provided to identified Amerigroup patients and members, once a decision is reached.