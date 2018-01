CONE PARK CLOSED DUE TO THE COLD NEW YEAR’S DAY

Due to the extremely cold temperatures, Cone Park was closed Sunday and will be closed again on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1.

Cone Park will be open on Tuesday, January 2 from 5-9pm.

For the latest updates, follow the Cone Park Sioux City Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/coneparksiouxcity/