SLICK ROADS CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY AFTERNOON ACCIDENTS

THE SNOW HERE IN SIOUX CITY HAS CONTRIBUTED TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS THIS AFTERNOON.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT BLOCKED THE SOUTHBOUND RIGHT LANE OF INTERSTATE 29 IN RIVERSIDE AROUND 1:15 THIS AFTERNOON.

A CAR STRUCK A UTILITY POLE IN THE 2200 BLOCK OF WEST 19TH STREET AROUND 1:30PM.

ANOTHER ACCIDENT WAS REPORTED IN THE 3300 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 NORTH.

AUTHORITIES ADVISE DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AS ICE AND SNOW HAVE CREATED MANY SLICK SPOTS ON STREETS AND HIGHWAYS IN THE METRO AREA.