ORLANDO FAMILY WAITS TO SEE IF THEY CAN EVER RETURN TO THEIR HOME

ORLANDO FAMILY WAITS TO SEE IF THEY CAN EVER RETURN TO THEIR...

Mike and Brenda Orlando and their three children are among the families who have been living away from their South Sioux City homes for over a year now because of odors they claim backed up into their residences through the city’s sewer system from Big Ox Energy beginning in September of 2016.

Mike moved his family out of their home on November 4th of 2016 and they have been unable to live there since then:

OC………like you’re home. :20

The Orlandos spent Christmas of 2016 with other displaced families at a hotel paid for by Big Ox and the city.

Those families that did not agree to settle this past spring are filing lawsuits against the city and Big Ox and had to find other living quarters:

OC…just so hard. :17

The Orlandos are concerned about the effects the displacement has had on their three children:

OC…….through with that. :20

The Orlandos all continue to receive medical treatment for conditions they say were caused by the gas odors.

Mike says the family also lost many of their belongings because of the smell:

OC…………stuff is gone. ;12

Orlando says they have not made payments for several months on their former home because of the rent they pay on the temporary home they now live in.

No court dates have been set for any of the ten civil suits filed in the case by the displaced residents.