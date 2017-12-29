NEW YEAR’S TRAVELERS TO FACE BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS

Temperatures will plunge to more than 20 below zero at night this New Year’s weekend, and that will create travel concerns for area motorists.

Trooper John Farley of the Iowa State Patrol suggests if you must travel, be sure to have your car, and yourself adequately prepared for the cold:

OC……..along the interstate. ;21

Farley says to make certain you have a charged cell phone before heading out in case you have to call for help:

OC……..location faster. :14

He says if you go off the road to stay in your vehicle.

You could potentially freeze to death or be struck by another vehicle if you start walking down the roadway, especially at night.