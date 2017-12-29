INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN BEE HIVE VANDALISM

Sioux City Police are following leads to find whoever destroyed a local beekeeper’s hives and equipment on the city’s westside Thursday.

Justin and Tori Engelhardt operate Wild Hill Honey and he says when they went to clean snow from their 50 hives, they found them completely destroyed along with the couple’s supply shed.

Englehardt says hundreds of thousands of bees died from the cold and only one thing was stolen:

Justin Englehardt says police are actively investigating the crime:

Englehardt says with this kind of loss, the future of Wild Hill Honey is uncertain.

He and his wife also work as building contractors, so do have another source of income.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call crimestoppers at 258-tips.