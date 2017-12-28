VANDALS DESTROY THOUSANDS OF BEES FROM LOCAL BUSINESS

A Sioux City beekeeper’s business has been devastated by vandals who have destroyed 50 of their bee hives on the city’s westside.

Justin and Tori Engelhardt operate Wild Hill Honey.

A facebook post by the business says when they went to clean snow from their hives near Woodbury Heights, they found them completely destroyed along with thousands of bees and the couple’s supply shed.

The Englehardt’s say in their post that with this kind of loss, the future of Wild Hill Honey is uncertain.

Police are investigating the crime and have collected shoe prints and fingerprints as evidence.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call crimestoppers at 258-tips.

Photo courtesy Wild Hill Honey