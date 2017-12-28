TANNER LEE TO ENTER NFL DRAFT

Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee is forfeiting his final year of eligibility and will enter the NFL draft.

Lee tweeted Thursday “after weeks of prayer and consideration with my family, I’ve decided to enter the NFL draft and pursue an opportunity that I feel is the best for myself and my family at this time.”

Lee thanked teammates and fans along with former coach Mike Riley.

Riley was fired after the regular season, and Scott Frost was named head coach Dec. 2.

Lee said the Cornhuskers are in “great hands” with Frost.

Lee transferred from Tulane and was the Huskers’ starter in 2017.

He completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 3,143 yards, with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

AP