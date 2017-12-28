SUSPECT CHARGED WITH USING STOLEN CREDIT CARD

A Sioux City suspect shown on video allegedly using a stolen credit card has surrendered to authorities.

18-year-old Lesandro Alvizo-Allison has been charged with felony forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card, and third degree theft.

Sioux City Police had posted a video of the suspect using the credit card at two local businesses.

That video was released after a woman had lost her wallet in a local restaurant, and the credit card was among the contents in the wallet.

Police say charges are expected in the future against other individuals involved.

Alvizo-Allison is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $14,000 bond.