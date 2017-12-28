PADDLEFISH SEASON TO START EARLY IN WESTERN IOWA

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is making changes in the paddlefish season in western Iowa to try and increase interest.

Spokesman Ryan Hupfeld, says the ability to catch paddlefish on the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers returned in 2015 after nearly 30 years of being banned to protect the species.

He says the DNR is adjusting some things after the initial interest fell off.

The timing of the season has also been tweaked.

The previous seasons had started in March.

Hupfeld says moving the season date back adjusts to the river conditions:

Hupfeld says they’ve tried to adapt the season based on what they heard from anglers, and says it’s key for anyone buying a paddlefish tag this year to return the survey card.

You still have until January 7th to buy a 2018 paddlefish license for the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers.

Radio Iowa/Iowa DNR