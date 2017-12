Iowa’s 43 ethanol plants had another record breaking year, producing 4.2 billion gallons in 2017.

The slight uptick in production from 4.1 billion gallons in 2016 is largely due to several plant expansions and increased demand of exports and higher blends like E15.

Monte Shaw, Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, says Iowa continues to lead the country and the world in ethanol production and efficiency.