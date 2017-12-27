LAWSUIT FILINGS CONTINUE IN SOUTH SIOUX ODOR ISSUE CASE

Two more lawsuits have been filed against the City of South Sioux City and Big Ox Energy on behalf of residents that were displaced from their homes in 2016 by odors they claim backed up into their property.

The lawsuits contend that the odors originated at Big Ox Energy and backed up into their homes through the city’s sewer system.

The latest filed by attorney David Domina are on behalf of

Christopher Cornell and Kirk and Angela Campbell and their three children.

Cornell is asking for over $614,000 in property damage to his home and an indeterminate amount for damage to his personal health and ongoing medical treatment.

The Campbell’s are seeking in excess of $754,000 in property damage and indeterminate amounts for damages to the personal health and ongoing medical treatment of each family member.

More lawsuits on behalf of other displaced families are expected to be filed in the coming weeks.