ICE FISHING HAZARDS EXIST EVEN WITH BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES

While temperatures have dropped below zero across the area, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning those who enjoy ice fishing to be extra careful during the next few days.

D-N-R Fisheries Chief Joe Larscheid says the cold snap likely froze most bodies of water solid — but you should still test it before venturing out.

Larscheid says even with that said — ice is never 100 percent safe.

Larscheid suggests you go to a place where there are other anglers.

That’s often where the fish are and if you happen to fall in, there’s someone there to help.

He says you should fish with someone else so you have help if you would fall in, and don’t delay if the worst happens to someone:

Larscheid says heavy winter clothing often makes it harder to swim or stay afloat if you fall into the water.

He says to not panic, as most people are able to use their fingers, arms and legs for several minutes before hypothermia sets in.

