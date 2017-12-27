FREEZING COLD BRINGS FROSTBITE DANGER TO THOSE WHO ARE OUTDOORS

With temperatures dropping below zero combined with dangerous wind chill, the threat of frostbite looms for anyone who is outdoors for an extended period of time.

Lorrie Mortensen, Director of Nursing at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars says frostbite symptoms can occur quickly, beginning with a cold feeling to extremities and exposed skin:

She says mittens are better than gloves in frigid temperatures and you need to make sure you are bundled up and keep moving if you are outdoors in the cold:

Mortensen says both the young and the elderly are more susceptible to the frigid cold temperatures, and they are likely to get frost bite before others.