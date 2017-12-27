DRUG EVIDENCE THROWN OUT IN NEBRASKA TRIAL OF TWO SIOUX CITY MEN

A Nebraska judge has thrown out drugs found in a vehicle as evidence in a pending trial against two Sioux City residents because the Lincoln police officer who pulled over their vehicle on Interstate 80 did not have probable cause for the traffic stop.

Court records say 42-year-old Andre Plummer and 35-year-old Phillip Plummer, of Sioux City are charged with possession for sale and related crimes.

Phillip Plummer was driving on September 16th of 2016, when his vehicle was stopped for what the officer said was following too closely.

A subsequent vehicle search turned up more than 3 pounds of marijuana, 2 ounces of cocaine and nearly $16,000 in cash.

The judge agreed with the defense that the officer’s car video showed the Plummers’ SUV had been boxed in by traffic.

