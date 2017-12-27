BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES ARE TAKING A TOLL ON VEHICLES

Falling temperatures this week have resulted in rising problems with our vehicles.

Many Iowans who have tried to go back to work after a long holiday weekend discovered their engines wouldn’t turn over.

Gail Weinholzer at Triple-A-Iowa, says the bitter cold snap took a toll.

OC……..”tire issues” :11

Many who made it to work without too much trouble went back to the parking lot at the end of the day to find their vehicles were dead in their tracks and they needed a jump — or a new battery:

OC…….”time frame as well” :11

While it’s natural to start the engine, flip on the heater and defroster, then go outside to scrape the windshield, you want to make sure when you warm up your car, you don’t lock your keys in it.