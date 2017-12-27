BIBLER MURDER TRIAL FACES ANOTHER DELAY

The murder trial of a Le Mars man accused of stabbing his sister to death has been delayed again.

The trial of 35-year-old Thomas Bibler had been set to begin January 30th.

Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in connection with the June 11, 2016, stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, also of Le Mars.

Bibler was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment.

On Tuesday a judge granted a defense request to remove an expert witness and seek another.

The judge ruled that a new trial date would be set after a Jan. 26 status conference.

It’s the 4th time Bibler’s trial has been delayed.