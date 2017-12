SOUTH SIOUX TO PROVIDE EMS SERVICE TO SOME RURAL NEBRASKA AREAS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL SOON BEGIN PROVIDING EMERGENCY PARAMEDIC ASSISTANCE TO NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL AT THEIR MEETING TODAY (TUESDAY) AT 5PM;

OC…….WITH QUALITY SERVICE. :18

HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY IS ADDING EIGHT PARAMEDIC POSITIONS TO HANDLE THE EXTRA CALLS TO NEIGHBORING TOWNS:

OC…….MEDICAL COMMUNITY. :19

HEDQUIST SAYS THE AMBULANCE SERVICE CALL FEES WILL PAY FOR THE EXTRA PERSONNEL.

THE CHANGES ARE NECESSARY BECAUSE SIOUXLAND PARAMEDICS, THE FORMER E-M-S PROVIDER, IS ENDING THAT SERVICE AT THE END OF THIS YEAR.

HE EXPECTS THE NEW AGREEMENT TO BEGIN BY LATE JANUARY.