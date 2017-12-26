SIOUX CITY DANCE TEAM TO PERFORM IN OUTBACK BOWL

A Sioux City dance team is preparing for a trip to Tampa, Florida to perform at the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Stephanie Work, director and coach for Sioux City Just for Kix, says the team of 35 kids between 2nd and 12th grade started raising funds for the travel expenses eight months ago.

The Siouxland troupe will join dancers from across the country on the football field to perform routines before the game and at halftime.

The dancers received the choreography for the performances just after Thanksgiving.

Work says some of the girls on the Siouxland National Dance Team were part of the team that previously performed at the Outback Bowl three years ago.

Those dancers are helping calm the nerves of some of the younger team members.

Most the dancers from Iowa are planning to arrive in Florida this Thursday (December 28) and return home on January 3rd.

While the highlight of the trip will be the bowl game performance, there will be time for side trips and fun in the sun.

The Outback Bowl will pit Michigan against South Carolina.

The kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on January 1st and will be televised by ESPN2.

Radio Iowa/Photo Provided