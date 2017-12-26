HEELAN & EAST EACH MOVE UP IN BOYS HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS RANKINGS

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (7) 7-0 70 1

2. Des Moines, North 7-1 57 2

3. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 49 3

4. Johnston 6-1 48 5

5. Waukee 6-1 46 4

6. Sioux City, East 5-1 37 7

7. Des Moines, Hoover 6-1 22 8

(tie) Dubuque, Hempstead 6-1 22 10

9. North Scott, Eldridge 7-1 17 9

10. Pleasant Valley 7-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 4. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 4. Davenport, North 2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (5) 8-0 68 1

2. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (1) 6-0 62 3

3. Glenwood (1) 7-0 52 4

4. Oskaloosa 9-0 46 5

5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 4-2 44 2

6. Harlan 6-0 33 6

(tie)Mount Pleasant 6-2 33 7

8. Le Mars 6-2 19 9

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2 12 NR

10. Spirit Lake 5-2 4 8

(tie) Pella 6-2 4 10

Others receiving votes: Webster City 3. Wahlert, Dubuque 3. Charles City 1. Benton Community 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (3) 6-0 66 2

2. Sioux Center (3) 8-0 65 1

3. Van Meter (1) 8-0 51 3

4. Aplington-Parkersburg 8-0 39 4

5. Sheldon 8-1 33 5

(tie)South Hamilton, Jewell 10-0 33 6

7. Cascade,Western Dubuque 9-0 32 7

8. Unity Christian, Orange City 7-1 12 8

9. Des Moines Christian 9-0 11 NR

10. Wapello 7-0 10 NR

(tie) Treynor 7-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 8. Northeast, Goose Lake 7. East Marshall, Le Grand 3. PCM, Monroe 2. Forest City 2. Central Lee, Donnellson 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 9-0 67 1

2. Grand View Christian (3) 8-0 65 2

3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 8-0 55 3

4. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7-0 48 8

5. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7-1 25 4

(tie) Bishop Garrigan, Algona 8-1 25 NR

7. Lynnville-Sully 8-1 20 9

8. George-Little Rock 6-3 13 7

9. Dunkerton 7-0 12 NR

(tie) Edgewood-Colesburg 9-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: South O’Brien, Paullina 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Bedford 4. Martensdale-St. Marys 3.

—