A KSCJ CHRISTMAS CAROL: A Radio Play Written by Brian & Dan Vakulskas

For your holiday listening pleasure, the KSCJ Staff put together A KSCJ Christmas Carol, an old-time radio play. The script, written by Brian & Dan Vakulskas, tells the story of our reclusive, miserly programming director, Justin Barker, who has no Christmas spirit. However, on Christmas Eve, JB is visited by a series of ghosts, starting with his old co-worker, Randy Renshaw.
A KSCJ Christmas Carol premiered at 10:30AM on Friday, December 22, 2017.
You can listen to it here:
CAST (in order of appearance)
NARRATOR………………………………….Charlie Stone
JUSTIN “JB” BARKER………………………Himself
WOODY GOTTBURG……………………….Himself
RANDY RENSHAW’S GHOST……………..Brian Ross
GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST…………….Mark Hahn
GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT………..Josie Cooper
STACIA BARKER……………………………..Herself
(Special thanks to Nancy Vakulskas for designing the title card.)