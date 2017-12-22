A KSCJ CHRISTMAS CAROL: A Radio Play Written by Brian & Dan Vakulskas

For your holiday listening pleasure, the KSCJ Staff put together A KSCJ Christmas Carol, an old-time radio play. The script, written by Brian & Dan Vakulskas, tells the story of our reclusive, miserly programming director, Justin Barker, who has no Christmas spirit. However, on Christmas Eve, JB is visited by a series of ghosts, starting with his old co-worker, Randy Renshaw.

A KSCJ Christmas Carol premiered at 10:30AM on Friday, December 22, 2017.



You can listen to it here:

CAST (in order of appearance)

NARRATOR………………………………….Charlie Stone

JUSTIN “JB” BARKER………………………Himself

WOODY GOTTBURG……………………….Himself

RANDY RENSHAW’S GHOST……………..Brian Ross

GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST…………….Mark Hahn

GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT………..Josie Cooper

STACIA BARKER……………………………..Herself

(Special thanks to Nancy Vakulskas for designing the title card.)