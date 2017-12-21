SALVATION ARMY NEARS 2017 RED KETTLE FUNDRAISING GOAL

The warm weather of the past month has helped the Salvation Army of Siouxland draw near to its Red Kettle fundraising goal for this Christmas.

Captain Von Vandiver, the Commanding Officer of the Siouxland’s Salvation Army, says donations of $213,786 have been received to close in on the goal of $218,000.

The Salvation Army held its toy and food basket distribution Thursday.

December 23rd is the last day that the traditional Salvation Army Bell Ringers will be present at 18 locations across Siouxland.

The campaign began on November 17th and will continue until mid-January.

Donations will still be received by mail and on-line until then.