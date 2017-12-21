POISON CONTROL CALLS INCREASE OVER THE HOLIDAYS

It’s a busy time of the year for everyone, especially the medical experts in Sioux City working the phones at the Iowa Statewide Poison Control Center. Registered nurse Joan McVoy says the number of accidental poisonings involving children typically rises during the holiday season.

Another potential problem at this time of year is those tiny, button-sized disc batteries.

There will be celebrating the season with alcohol in many Iowa households, especially for New Year’s Eve, which can also pose a threat.

Should you need to make the call to the Sioux City-based hotline, it’s staffed around-the-clock at 800-222-1222.