DEJONG TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 6 SEAT

A former Sioux City educator is seeking Iowa’s 6th District House seat.

Rita DeJong will be the Democratic candidate for the house seat formerly held by Jim Carlin.

DeJong worked for the Sioux City Community School District for 34 years, first as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher for 11 years and then later as a Principal or 21 years.

DeJong released a statement saying she is running because it’s time for Iowa to get back to basics.

She says that means good jobs, good schools, safe communities and affordable and accessible health care.

DeJong was named the 1994 Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa.

She has also served as a president of Sertoma Club and the Junior League of Sioux City and aided the Sioux Gateway Airport as a trustee.