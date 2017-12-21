BANCROFT MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO BANK ROBBERY

A Bancroft Nebraska man has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery charges.

55 year old Lenn Zuhlke pled guilty to the bank robbery as an aider and abettor.

Prosecutors say Zuhlke drove Jeffrey Bonneau to pick up an ATV Bonneau would steal to use to escape from the First Bank of Bancroft after Bonneau robbed it on April 17th.

Bonneau fled the bank with $6745.00 and was arrested a short time later in a grove area after he rolled the ATV.

Prosecutors say Zuhlke knew Bonneau was going to rob the bank and was waiting to pick Bonneau up after the robbery, before he crashed the ATV.

Zuhlke’s sentencing is set for March 19th, at which time he faces 20 year’s imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.

Bonneau previously pled guilty to the bank robbery and possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be sentenced February 26.