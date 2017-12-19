Home Local News FIREWORKS ORDINANCE AMENDED IN SIOUX CITY

FIREWORKS ORDINANCE AMENDED IN SIOUX CITY

Josie Cooper
The Sioux City Council voted unanimously to amend Sioux City’s fireworks ordinance Monday.
The council shortened the time residents may set off fireworks July 3rd and 4th from 1:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M; and from December 31 from 1:00 P.M. until 12:30 A.M. on January 1st.
Councilman Alex Watters thinks shortening the time to shoot off firecrackers is a good compromise.
Fireworks were previously allowed over the summer for ten days around the 4th of July and for a few days in celebration of the new year.

