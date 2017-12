R.W. BAIRD HOSTS HOLIDAY “STAR WARS” THANK YOU FOR FRIENDS & CLIENTS

SIOUX CITY’S R.W. BAIRD PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT RENEWED WHAT’S BECOME A HOLIDAY TRADITION FOR THE COMPANY ON SATURDAY.

THE BUSINESS HOSTED A FREE SHOWING OF “STAR WARS, THE LAST JEDI” FOR CLIENTS, FRIENDS AND THEIR FAMILIES.

BAIRD’S MARK STUCK SAYS THE COMPANY BEGAN HOSTING A FREE MOVIE AS A THANK YOU TO THEIR CLIENTELE SIX YEARS AGO WHEN “THE HOBBITT” MOVIE TRILOGY STARTED:

OC……….IN THE COMMUNITY. ;17

STUCK SAYS SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF THE FIRST BAIRD OFFICES TO HOST A HOLIDAY MOVIE…..NOW IT’S DONE ALL OVER THE COUNTRY BY THE COMPANY:

OC…..PUTS IT TOGETHER FOR US. ;19

STUCK SAYS WE ALL HAVE A LOT TO BE THANKFUL FOR, AND THIS IS ONE WAY BAIRD CAN SAY THANK YOU TO THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

BAIRD IS LOCATED AT 302 JONES STREET IN THE UNITED CENTER.

THE SIOUX CITY OFFICES HAVE TWICE BEEN NAMED BAIRD’S BRANCH OFFICE OF THE YEAR.