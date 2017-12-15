“TALKING COMPUTER” VIRUS WARNING LATEST CYBER THREAT

Iowans are being warned about a new high-tech scheme that may catch you off-guard while surfing the ‘net.

Jim Hegarty of the Better Business Bureau says it’s a sophisticated scam.

Hegarty says there’s nothing wrong with your computer, but crooks are trying to dupe you into giving up your personal information.

Also, he says don’t bother calling that toll-free number or you’ll hear more tall tales.

He says about 90-percent of the people who fall for the scam don’t even realize they’ve been victimized.

He says to have the pros clean up the problem correctly, or any private information on your computer could be at risk.

Radio Iowa