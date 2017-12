KUM & GO ROBBER ARRESTED IN SIOUX CITY

Updated 9:30am 12/15/17

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBING MULTIPLE KUM & GO CONVENIENCE STORES.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE SOUTH SIOUX KUM & GO ON DAKOTA AVENUE WAS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT BY A MALE SUSPECT THURSDAY NIGHT AT 10:42.

THE SUSPECT, 18 YEAR OLD DEVON SIMONS, ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE STORE, DISPLAYED A HANDGUN, AND LEFT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.

LATER, AT 1:08AM, ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY OCCURRED AT SIOUX CITY’S GORDON DRIVE KUM & GO.

OFFICERS WERE CHECKING OTHER KUM & GO LOCATIONS AROUND 2AM WHEN THEY FOUND SIMONS NEAR THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD KUM & GO.

SIMONS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

HE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY IN THE SIOUX CITY INCIDENT.

CHARGES ARE PENDING AGAINST HIM IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SIMONS IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.