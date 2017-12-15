JONES PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN DEATH OF FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN

A parolee charged with killing a former Sioux City man in an Iowa City bail bond office has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.

41-year-old Curtis Jones entered the written plea Thursday.

Jones is accused of shooting 34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler in the head while committing a robbery at the Lederman Bail Bond Office in Iowa City on April 22nd.

Police say Jones was seen on security video near the crime scene and that Wieseler’s DNA was found in Jones’ vehicle.

Jones is also charged with the June murder of Iowa City cab driver Ricky Lillie.

He has also pleaded not guilty in that case.

The Iowa Board of Parole released Jones from prison years early in November 2016 in an armed robbery case, even though he was deemed a high risk to re-offend.