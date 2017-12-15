HERRON AGREES TO PLEA DEAL IN CHEROKEE COUNTY DEATH

A Quimby, Iowa man has agreed to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash last year.
23-year-old Casey Herron pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated in Cherokee County District Court.
Prosecutors say Herron was drunk when he crashed a pickup truck July 30th of 2016, in rural Cherokee County.
One of his passengers, 21-year-old Vitali Zhylka of Sgt. Bluff, died in the crash.
Herron and two others in the truck were injured.
Herron will be sentenced on February 2nd.