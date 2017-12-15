BIBLER MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED AGAIN

The trial of a Le Mars, Iowa man accused of the June, 2016 stabbing death of his sister has been continued again.

Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in the stabbing death of 27 year old Shannon Bogh at her Le Mars home.

The bench trial was set to begin on December 19th, but the State needs to depose at least one of the defendant’s defense witnesses which is expected to be able to be completed next week.

The trial is now set to take place on January 30th, 2018 in Plymouth County District Court.