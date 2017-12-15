BAKER’S LATEST TO FILE LAWSUIT OVER SOUTH SIOUX CITY ODORS

The number of South Sioux City residents suing that city and Big Ox Energy after being displaced from their home by odors is now up to six families.

Robert and Marie Baker are the latest to have a lawsuit filed.

The lawsuit also lists Baker’s company, Kenna Development, as a plaintiff.

Four total condominium units are listed that the lawsuit claims were affected by odors and gases that backed up through the city’s sewer system from Big Ox Energy.

Baker and his parents occupied two of the condos.

Baker is asking for $402,000 in property damage to his home and an indeterminate amount for damage to the couple’s personal health and ongoing medical treatment.

Kenna Development seeks nearly 1.15 million dollars in property damage to the other three units.

More lawsuits on behalf of other displaced families are expected to be filed in the coming weeks.