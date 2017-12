AUTOPSY SHOWS NO PHYSICAL TRAUMA IN LE MARS MAN’S DEATH

AN AUTOPSY BY THE IOWA MEDICAL EXAMINER ON THE BODY OF A LE MARS MAN SHOWED NO EVIDENCE OF PHYSICAL TRAUMA.

THE BODY OF 57 YEAR OLD JOHN PETER KOLEY WAS DISCOVERED IN HIS HOME WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON .

A STATEMENT FROM PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE EXAMINATION FRIDAY MORNING BY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA, GUNSHOT OR KNIFE WOUNDS.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE CAUSE AND MANNER OF DEATH ARE PENDING TOXICOLOGY RESULTS THAT WILL BE KNOWN IN TEN TO 14 DAYS.

VAN OTTERLOO SAYS KOLEY’S DEATH IS STILL BEING CONSIDERED AS SUSPICIOUS, AND INVESTIGATORS ARE FOLLOWING UP ON INFORMATION THEY HAVE RECEIVED ABOUT THE CASE.