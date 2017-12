THIEVES MAY TARGET HOLIDAY PACKAGE DELIVERIES

LOTS OF PACKAGES ARE BEING DELIVERED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AND POLICE ARE REMINDING RESIDENTS TO BE DILIGENT ABOUT TRACKING THOSE PACKAGES.

THERE’S ALREADY BEEN ONE REPORTED INCIDENT OF A PACKAGE BEING STOLEN FROM A FRONT PORCH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE HAVE LOCATED AND CHARGED THAT PERSON IN THE ALLEGED THEFT.

POLICE ENCOURAGE RESIDENTS TO HAVE PACKAGES DELIVERED TO A TRUSTED NEIGHBOR OR THEIR WORKPLACE IF THEY CAN’T BE HOME.

ANOTHER OPTION IS TO REQUIRE A SIGNATURE FOR DELIVERY SERVICE IN ORDER TO LEAVE THE PACKAGE.