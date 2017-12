SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM WHO DIED IN A SEMI ACCIDENT IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY EVENING.

POLICE SAY 54 YEAR OLD JOSEPH MCGUIRE OF MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA APPARENTLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION WHILE DRIVING AND HIS SEMI THEN WAS INVOLVED IN A SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION NEAR 11TH AND DUBUQUE STREET.

MCGUIRE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF DEATH HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED AND IS PENDING EXAMINATION BY THE MEDICAL EXAMINER.