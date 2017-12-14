IOWA CASINOS HOPE TO PROPOSE SPORTS BETTING LEGISLATION

Iowa’s casinos are aiming to get in on the business of sports betting.

Iowa Gaming Association executive director Wes Ehrecke says the federal “barrier” to sports betting may soon be removed.

OC…………to opt in.” :18

If that happens, Iowa’s casino industry will propose legislation in 2018 that would legalize sports betting in Iowa at the 19 state-licensed casinos.

Iowa lawmakers could then vote on legalizing sports betting in the state:

OC……….commission.” :08

Ehrecke says Americans bet about 150 billion dollars a year on sporting events, but only five percent of that is done legally in the state of Nevada.

OC………like that.” :06

On Wednesday, Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett, a Republican candidate for governor, called for legalizing sports betting in Iowa.

Corbett says he would prefer the Iowa Lottery manage the wagering on football, baseball and basketball games.

He says that would create thousands of sites around the state for placing bets and Corbett says the Iowa Lottery is a “trusted brand” that could manage the betting volume.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story