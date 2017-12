CONE PARK CONTINUES TO MAKE SNOW TO PREPARE FOR GRAND OPENING

THE SNOW CANNONS AT CONE PARK HAVE BEEN WORKING WELL SO FAR TO LAY DOWN A BASE FOR THE TUBING HILL.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE IS HOPEFUL THE WEATHER WILL COOL DOWN ENOUGH TO ALLOW THE SNOW TO BUILD UP FOR THE PARKS UPCOMING GRAND OPENING

WORK ON THE CONE PARK SKATING RINK IS CONTINUING.

SALVATORE SAYS THAT WILL OPEN IN ABOUT A MONTH:

HE SAYS STAFF MEMBERS ARE COMPLETING THEIR TRAINING AHEAD OF NEXT WEEKS OPENING.

YOU MAY MAKE TUBING HILL RESERVATIONS ONLINE THROUGH THE CITY PARKS WEBSITE OR CALL 279-6126.