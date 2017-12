AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF LE MARS MAN

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A LE MARS MAN.

SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE BODY OF 57 YEAR OLD JOHN PETER KOLEY WAS DISCOVERED IN HIS HOME ON HIGHWAY 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BY KOLEY’S SON, WHO THEN CALLED 9-1-1:

OC….ANY FORCED ENTRY. :12

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE CAUSE OF KOLEY’S DEATH IS UNKNOWN AT THIS POINT OF THE INVESTIGATION:

OC………..WHAT HAPPENED. :27

VAN OTTERLOO SAYS CERTAIN FACTORS HAVE AUTHORITIES LOOKING AT THIS AS A SUSPICIOUS DEATH, BUT NATURAL OR OTHER CAUSES HAVE NOT BEEN RULED OUT:

OC…….TELL US THAT. ;16

AN INVESTIGATIVE TEAM FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ASSISTING IN THE CASE.

KOLEY’S BODY WAS SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN ANKENY WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR AN AUTOPSY WHICH WILL BE PERFORMED FRIDAY MORNING.