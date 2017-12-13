HEALTH GROUPS WANT BIG HIKE IN IOWA’S TOBACCO TAX

A coalition of 19 groups is calling on Iowa’s governor and legislators to more than double the state tax on tobacco products.

Stacy Frelund, the state government relations director for the American Heart Association, says Iowa’s tobacco tax ranks 29th among the states and hasn’t been raised in a decade.

Nearly 19 percent of Iowans were smokers in 2014, the last time the smoking rate was measured:

Frelund acknowledges raising any tax is “daunting” for politicians, but she argues raising the state tobacco tax by a dollar-50 ($1.50) would have side benefits.

According to Frelund, a one-dollar-and-50 cent increase in the state tax on tobacco products would raise more than 100-million dollars in new revenue for the state.

Radio Iowa